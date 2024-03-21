Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Up 6.8%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.09. Approximately 607,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,864,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $308,701,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,600 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth about $35,662,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $34,808,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after buying an additional 772,055 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.