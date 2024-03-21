Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair downgraded BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.90.

Get BlackLine alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $349,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in BlackLine by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.