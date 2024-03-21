WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives $12.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLG shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

WK Kellogg Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. WK Kellogg has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $21.00.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

