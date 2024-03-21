WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives $12.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLG shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. WK Kellogg has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $21.00.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.