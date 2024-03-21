Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $146.21

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.21 and last traded at $145.82, with a volume of 163198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on WIX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Wix.com Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.02. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,625,000 after purchasing an additional 399,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,591,000. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,212,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

