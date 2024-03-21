Williams Trading Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Williams Trading restated their sell rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $92.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $100.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

