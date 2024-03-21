Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 484,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 916,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,092,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $262.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

