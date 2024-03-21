Whittier Trust Co. Sells 5,109 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

VB traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.38. The stock had a trading volume of 89,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,914. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.84.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

