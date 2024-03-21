Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,666 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 169,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $51.98. 1,716,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,084,797. The company has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

