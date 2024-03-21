Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.85 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,878,460,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,037,387,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AXP traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,638. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.91. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.