Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.62. 274,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,610. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.65. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

