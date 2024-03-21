Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 3,769 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,464,000 after purchasing an additional 87,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. 2,293,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,493,804. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.