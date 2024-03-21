Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RLI during the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 28.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RLI in the third quarter valued at $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE RLI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,999. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

