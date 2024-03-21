Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 309.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,838 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 176,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,401,000 after buying an additional 137,058 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BXP traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.22. 166,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,009. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

