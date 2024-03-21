Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

MCK stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $529.23. 58,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,849. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $334.79 and a 52-week high of $537.26. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $508.17 and its 200-day moving average is $470.92.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

