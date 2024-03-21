Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1,232.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,768 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.21. The company had a trading volume of 253,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.18 and a 1-year high of $229.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.