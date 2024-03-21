Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.84. 544,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,413. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

