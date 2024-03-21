Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after buying an additional 1,512,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EL traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,912. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.82.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.