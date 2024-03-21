Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 844 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TopBuild by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.80.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD traded up $6.83 on Thursday, hitting $431.21. 29,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,549. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.36. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $433.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.