Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 3,495 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 336,268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after acquiring an additional 630,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,921. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

