WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $48.72. 847,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,841. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

