Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) EVP Sells $560,371.00 in Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $150.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.96. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.28 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Westlake’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Westlake

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.