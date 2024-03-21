Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up to $60.72

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.72, but opened at $64.80. Western Digital shares last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 1,856,676 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,020,431,000 after buying an additional 215,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after buying an additional 1,931,325 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after buying an additional 870,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $266,449,000 after buying an additional 212,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

