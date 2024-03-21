West Coast Financial LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $767,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,227,000 after acquiring an additional 443,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fiserv by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $155.49 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $155.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,157. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

