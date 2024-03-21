West Coast Financial LLC Takes $367,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.