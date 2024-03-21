West Coast Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $96.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

