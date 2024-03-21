West Coast Financial LLC Buys 2,293 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $448.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

