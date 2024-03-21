WD-40 (WDFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

WD-40 Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $252.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.37 and its 200 day moving average is $235.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in WD-40 by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

