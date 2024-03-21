Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Trading Down 5.3%

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $390.85 and last traded at $390.85. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.60.
Watsco Trading Down 5.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.07.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%.
Watsco Announces Dividend
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
