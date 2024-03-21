Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $256.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Waste Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.47.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

WM opened at $211.80 on Monday. Waste Management has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.26 and its 200-day moving average is $176.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 17,627.7% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

