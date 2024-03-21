Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.09 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $55.89 million and $4.09 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00081932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00018443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,705,010 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

