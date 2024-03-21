Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.66 and last traded at $61.37. Approximately 3,087,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,755,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.33 price target (up previously from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $495.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $683,856.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 767,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,014,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 767,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,868,819 shares of company stock worth $2,160,793,228. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.