Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.60 and last traded at $60.78. Approximately 2,160,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 21,060,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.33 price target (up previously from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $493.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.38%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,297,173 shares in the company, valued at $225,945,356.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,618,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $85,112,369.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,087,072 shares in the company, valued at $36,293,979,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,297,173 shares in the company, valued at $225,945,356.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,868,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,793,228. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

