Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,188 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $50,009,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $33,980,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 170,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,626. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus raised their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VNT

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.