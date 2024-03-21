Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,551,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,186,000 after buying an additional 597,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,228,000 after buying an additional 575,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,273,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,170,000 after buying an additional 241,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE VST opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.