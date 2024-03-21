Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) EVP Sells $4,556,207.24 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $66.88.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vistra by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

