Visa (NYSE:V) Reaches New 52-Week High at $290.00

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $290.00 and last traded at $288.92, with a volume of 300157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $289.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Visa Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $533.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

