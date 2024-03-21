Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.79. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

