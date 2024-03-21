Vest Financial LLC Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 567 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,973,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $423.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.11. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.74 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

