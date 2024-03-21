Vest Financial LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WHD shares. Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

