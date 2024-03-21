Vest Financial LLC Invests $348,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,259 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 144.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,840,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $162,735.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,106,977.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $2,930,500.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,388.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $162,735.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,186 shares in the company, valued at $25,106,977.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,949 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

