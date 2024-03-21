Vest Financial LLC Invests $252,000 in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 744 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 107.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $328.69 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.72 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 37.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,162,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total value of $36,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,162,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

