Vest Financial LLC Invests $252,000 in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 744 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 107.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $328.69 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.72 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,162,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total value of $36,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,162,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
