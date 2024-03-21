Vest Financial LLC Invests $250,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TER. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER stock opened at $109.40 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

