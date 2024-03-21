Vest Financial LLC Invests $246,000 in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ITT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,367,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $873,023,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,569,000 after purchasing an additional 68,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of ITT opened at $131.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.49. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $131.36.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

