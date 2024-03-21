Vest Financial LLC Has $13.18 Million Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Chord Energy worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 68.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after buying an additional 200,502 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,966,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $170.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.10 and a 52-week high of $175.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.47.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.90.

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

