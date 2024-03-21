Vest Financial LLC Acquires 68,520 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,520 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Equitable worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equitable by 109.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 118,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equitable by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Equitable
In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,984,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,938 shares of company stock worth $8,400,472. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Equitable Stock Up 1.5 %
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.
Equitable Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Equitable
Equitable Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
