Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VRT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $77.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

