Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) PT Raised to $34.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $21.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 26.65% from the company’s previous close.

VERA has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maha Katabi bought 161,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,481,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,633,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,125,000 after acquiring an additional 59,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 229,414 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.