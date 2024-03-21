Velas Price Reaches $0.0202 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $51.87 million and $1.43 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00083914 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00018708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00017868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008239 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001467 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,570,111,626 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.