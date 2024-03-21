Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $15,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock worth $7,420,283. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.90.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

VEEV stock opened at $230.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.77. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

