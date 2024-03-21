Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $552,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,764.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

  • On Thursday, January 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $485,840.00.

PCVX opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

PCVX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

