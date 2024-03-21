Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $552,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,764.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, January 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $485,840.00.

PCVX opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

PCVX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

